LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAND) - Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia is welcoming back hundreds of students to campus, leading to complaints as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
“We could not be more disappointed in the action that Jerry took in telling students they could come back and take their online classes on campus," Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek told The Associated Press.
Colleges across the country have closed campuses and ended semesters early in the midst of the national emergency.
Liberty University is among the nation's largest and most prominent evangelical institutions.
The college initially planned to continue on-campus instruction.
But now, residential students have been told they were welcome to return to campus.
Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb said about 1,100 students were back on campus as of Tuesday morning.
The university said they are taking extra sanitizing measures to keep students safe.
While COVID-19 causes minor flu-like symptoms in most people, it is highly contagious and young people who show no symptoms can infect others. Most people who contract the virus recover, but it can cause severe illness or death, particularly among the elderly and people with underlying health problems.
The City of Lynchburg has already been receiving complaints from people who say the decision demonstrates a lack of concern for safety.