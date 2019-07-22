CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A pharmacy chain is shutting down two central Illinois locations by the end of July.
CompleteCare Pharmacy, which in Champaign first opened in 2013, will have its last day of business early during the business week of July 29, according to The News-Gazette. The newspaper reports leaders have started notifying patients about the planned closure.
Matt Braun, a spokesman for CompleteCare owner Eversana, said CompleteCare in Springfield will also shut down “at close of business on July 30”.
“We appreciate all the work of our associates over the years in delivering medications to local residents," Braun said.
Brawn told the newspaper that prescriptions for all CompleteCare Pharmacy customers will go to local Walgreens stores beginning on July 31.
The News-Gazette reports CompleteCare worked to make up for not having late-night hours like CVS or Walgreens by developing a personal connection with customers and offering a free delivery service for prescriptions. According to John Endris, the company’s director of pharmacy operations, the Champaign store had seen steady growth from 2013 to 2015.