SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza announced a $350 million transfer to the Rainy Day Fund.
This brings the fund’s balance to a record-high level of $1.58 billion
Comptroller Mendoza also announced Wednesday the state’s total accounts payable has fallen to a new low of $478 million, a low not seen since July 2008.
The state’s backlog of unpaid bills had risen to a record high of $16.7 billion, but Comptroller Mendoza paid down that backlog over the years to today’s accounts payable.
The transfer is part of an $850 million supplemental appropriation the legislature and Gov. Pritzker adopted in January.
In August 2018, the reserve account stood at just $48,327.53.
“Working together, we’ve brought Illinois’ finances to a much better place since I was sworn in six years ago, but more fiscal discipline is necessary to complete the process,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “Even when the state forecasted revenue surpluses earlier this year, I said, ‘Let’s not spend everything we take in but let’s prepare for economic downturns.’ That is the responsible thing to do, and the credit rating agencies agree.”
Illinois has earned eight credit upgrades from the credit rating agencies since June 29, 2021.
“I applaud the Governor and General Assembly for putting more money into the Rainy Day Fund in recent years. We’ve met challenges head-on and come a long way since the dark days of the budget impasse and the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. I look forward to seeing more savings in future budgets,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “It remains my goal to codify automatic savings when the state can afford it, so that responsible fiscal stewardship is baked into the budget.”
Comptroller Mendoza announced Monday that Illinois’ total General Funds accounts payable, including liabilities reported by state agencies via her landmark Debt Transparency Act report, dropped to less than $1 billion for the first time in 15 years.
The accounts payable stood at $941 million on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.