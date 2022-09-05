SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.
She is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms.
Due to her positive test, she had to cancel a full schedule of events, including an address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday. That event is being rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Maggiano’s in downtown Chicago.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
