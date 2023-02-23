SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is hosting a ceremony in her Springfield office, on Thursday, in celebration of Black History Month, and will honor several individuals on their outstanding achievements.
The following individuals will be recognized during the ceremony:
- Timara Pflug, Police Officer, Springfield Police Department, Founder of The Dollhouse Project. Timara became a police officer because she is passionate about helping others and wanted to prevent families from suffering the heartache she and her family did when she lost her father to gun violence in 2013. The Dollhouse Project began by giving away dollhouses to girls in low-income communities in hopes to spark imagination, creating a step toward greater success.
- Barbara Montgomery, Track & Field Coach and Physical Education Teacher, Franklin Middle School in Springfield. Barbara's legacy began in 1993 when she was asked to drive the van to the State Track & Field finals. She witnessed the 800-meter medley become 2A State champions and has been driving the van ever since. Earlier this year, Barbara was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross-Country Coaches Associations Hall of Fame.
- Dean L. Rogan Sr., RPh, Mayor of Village of Pulaski, Owner of Rogan's Country Pharmacy. In 1965, Dean was the first African American honor graduate from Brooke Army Medical Field Service School in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. His experience includes over 50 years of practice in retail pharmacy, both chain and independent; and practice in a military and civilian hospital pharmacy.
- Preston Jackson, Sculptor, Art Educator, and Gallery Owner: The Side View Gallery. Preston is professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and owner of The Side View Gallery, home of the Contemporary Art Center in Peoria. He creates bronze figurative work and monumental steel and cast bronze sculptures as well as two-dimensional pieces.
- Dr. Shelia Boozer, the first Black female Superintendent of the Champaign Unit 4 School District. She was also the first Black principal at Springfield's Lanphier High School, Black Hawk Elementary and Fairview Elementary School, and the first Black Director of Teaching & Learning in Springfield District, 186; a role in which she flourished.
