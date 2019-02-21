CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about two computer scams going around.
The first scam is being investigated by the Stonington Police Department. It involved someone getting a phone call from Microsoft saying they would be receiving a refund. The scammer convinced the victim to download Team Viewer to their computer in order for Microsoft to have access in assisting them in a transferring funds into their banking account.
Once the scammer had control of the victim’s computer he was able to show the victim there had been an error in the transfer of money into the victim account. The scammer was able to convince the victim to wire $24,000.00 into a bank account.
The scammer also convinced the victim to purchase $6,000.00 worth of gift cards and give the scammer the redemption codes from the gift cards.
The bank account is reported to be in Brooklyn, New York. The scammer had a heavy Nigerian accent. T
he Stonington Police Department has contracted the FBI, and the investigation is ongoing.
The second scam is being investigated by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
It involved a Christian resident getting a “red warning alert” on their computer screen advising them to contact Microsoft Support at a phone number on the screen.
The scammer had the individual download Rescue on their phone which enabled the scammer to gain access to their computer.
The scammer asked for their debit card number, because there was a $3.00 charge. The scammer also had them email a photo of the front and back of their driver’s license.
Later on in the evening the victim realized that the Microsoft call was a scam and closed the Rescue app. and their bank and credit cards account before anything could be taken out.
Microsoft does not contact users via web page messages, phone or email and instruct them to call tech support to fix your computer.
For more information, click HERE.