(WSB-TV) - A packing error caused Conagra Brands to recall nearly 120,000 pounds of P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli products.
In a news release issued Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that approximately 119,581 pounds of the product -- or 86,968 22-ounce bags -- were recalled by the Russellville, Arkansas, company. The agency said the frozen beef products were recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The recall does not concern food served at P.F. Chang restaurants, the agency said.
The recalled product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label, according to the FSIS news release. The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken, according to the agency. The items were produced between May 26 and 27, 2022.
The 22-ounce plastic bag packages had the lot code of “5006 2146 2012″ and a best-by date of May 21, 2023.
The products also have the establishment number P115 on the side panel, located near the nutrition facts.
The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, the FSIS said.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions by consumers who have eaten the product. The issue was discovered when Conagra told FSIS that it had received two complaints from consumers, who said there was chicken in the bags and not beef. The orange chicken product contains eggs, while the beef does not.
Consumers who have bought the recalled products should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.
Those consumers who have questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at 800-280-0301 or email the company at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.
