URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Concerned citizens helped police make an arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
Police say neighbors called numerous times to report drug sales at the Countrybrook apartments in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue.
The apartment is the site of a recent shots-fired call earlier this month. Police described the incident as a "gun battle." One man was injured and several vehicles and apartment buildings sustained damage.
Assistant State's Attorney Dan Reynolds told the News-Gazette the search turned up a total of about 6.8 grams of cocaine and 3.5 grams of heroin. In various places in the apartment they also found $773, pre-cut squares of aluminum foil commonly used to package heroin, a plate with residue on it, a razor, and a ledger.
Police arrested 51-year-old Jonathon C. Williams on Wednesday after obtaining a search warrant. He was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.