DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of residents of Vermilion County held their first meet of the year to discuss the ongoing issues within the community.
The new group is called Concerned Citizens of Danville, the goal of the group is to unite people within the community and help them get to know one another.
The idea came after hearing about the pizza delivery man, Terry Gaines, who was shot and killed earlier this year.
"When I see businesses closing at 8...and restaurants empty because people are afraid to go out...something has to be done," said organizer Robert Szymanski.
He says he's been living in the community for a short time, but it's time people got to know who their neighbors are and look out for one another.
"We decided it was time for the community, for the citizens to have their voices heard."
The first is through conversation and understanding where people's concerns are coming from. The second is lighting up a blue light bulb to serve as a pledge--a pledge to fight for peace. By having a light bulb, it makes many ask questions and force one another to talk.
"Install it on your porch. Make a statement. If I see something, I will say something."
Both Danville Police and Mayor Williams were there to show their support and listen to the concerns of the people.
The next meeting with be held right before the start of the new school year.