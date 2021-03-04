Decatur, Ill (WAND) – While the number of people getting the COVID vaccine continues to grow there are concerns many people simply will not get it.
“While it’s everyone’s choice whether to get vaccinated for those that have any concerns we need to be sure that they have all the facts. It could save their lives,” Governor Pritzker said Thursday in downstate Centreville. “It’s ok to have questions or even worries about vaccines but these vaccines are safe and it’s important for you to know that.”
Pritzker says the state has administered three million doses of COVID vaccines. But for at least the second time this week the governor has expressed concerns about those who may not get vaccinated because of fears of the vaccine, healthcare system, or the government.
“We’re engaging in an effort to communicate with those who are vaccine hesitant by debunking misinformation being pushed on social media,” Pritzker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.