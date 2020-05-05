DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- More than 30,000 gaming machines across the state are now sitting empty due to COVID-19.
A lot of local businesses, bars and restaurants have all been financially impacted and left with worry. In the City of Danville, there are about 30 gaming license holders, that's according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. He says one thing to keep in mind is that each business might have anywhere from two to six machines.
"On average, the City of Danville in a year receives about a quarter of a million dollars from video gaming," says Williams.
However, since the initial close on March 16, there is a lot of uncertainty for re-openings all across the state of Illinois. WAND looked into the Illinois Gaming Board report and found that just last month, the City of Danville made more than $30,000 in revenue. Without this revenue, a lot of businesses in Danville are struggling.
"In terms of the actual businesses themselves, there are many that that's their primary source of income. To not have that, they are literally losing out on everything--all their earning potential," says Williams.
Williams says he is a little worried but overall hopeful that money will be put back into the city once and when the casino gets approved for Danville.
According to Williams, back in March, he was getting ready for a sustainability hearing on the casino but due to COVID-19 had to postpone it. At this time, he is unsure when they will have another hearing. This would be the final step to get the approval of the license.
"Our hope and our prayer is that as soon as possible we will be able to have that meeting going," says Williams.
Williams is expecting an exact amount of revenue lost by June or July
