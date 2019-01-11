SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State leaders have denied an application for a concert featuring R. Kelly at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
NBC Los Angeles reports Kelly faces accusations of sexual, mental and physical abuse from more than one woman. He has repeatedly denied those claims.
WAND-TV learned in a statement from the Illinois Department of Agriculture that an application for the lease space was under review until Thursday and then denied. The IDOA says the event did not meet three different criteria organizers must meet before using the concert space.
Rules laid out at this link say IDOA leaders did not satisfy considerations about:
- Security of the area and people on the State Fairgrounds premises
- "Reasonably forseeable" security issues regarding the "nature of the usage or identity" of the potential lessee and patrons
- Welfare of the general community
R. Kelly was supposed to be the host. The Jam concert other acts planned, including Yella Beezy, Young Lloyd and Dre Madison.