Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low around 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.