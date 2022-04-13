The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, however, communities along the I-70 corridor are under an Enhanced Risk (4 out of 5), where chances are more favorable.
Storms ahead of a cold front during the lunch hour will attempt to stabilize the atmosphere. While possible, these thunderstorms do not pose a huge threat for severe weather.
As storms from the West continue to enter, we see numerous storms posing a threat back near the I-55 corridor.
Some of the storms back to the northwest are expected to weaken significantly, however, points towards the I-70 corridor will continue to see the threat for severe weather.
By early evening, storms are looking to exit due east around 5 to 6 o’clock.
While winds in excess of 60 mph are the main threat, all modes of Severe Weather, including tornadic activity, are possible. It's best to be prepared and have a way to receive alerts should a Watch or Warning be issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.