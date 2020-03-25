CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Emergency Operations Center said they now have eight cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The number is up from four on Tuesday. Health officials continue to stress the need to stay at home to prevent the spread.
As of Tuesday afternoon the state of Illinois has 1,865 with 19 reported deaths.
Champaign is also asking anyone with surgical masks and other PPE supplies to donate them.
You can drop off any of these items Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at:
Champaign Urbana Public Health Department (North conference room door)
201 W. Kenyon Rd.
Champaign, IL
You are asked to call 217-239-7877 when you arrive.