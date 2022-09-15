Conflicts arise amongst area coroners over "Jelani Day Bill"

(WAND)- Central Illinois coroners are concerned about the new "Jelani Day Bill."
The bill, which became law back in May 2022, now requires coroners to notify the FBI three days after an unidentified body is found.
The legislation was passed following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University graduate student. Day's body was discovered in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, 2021, after he was reported missing in August. His remains were identified 20 days after they were discovered.
Day's cause of death was ruled as a drowning by the LaSalle County Coroner, but the manner in which the death occurred remains undetermined.
Peoria County Coroner and former Illinois Coroners and Medical Examiners Association President Jamie Harwood told WEEK that the bill is a step forward.
“What could possibly go wrong if you have someone identified in three days with getting the FBI involved?” Harwood said. “What could go wrong with that?”
“Another family gets a bill named after their loved one, another legislator gets a pat on the back for hurried, ineffectual, legislation and we coroners get punished by the media in spite of doing a great job,” he wrote in an email to member coroners.
Northrup told WEEK, his opposition to the law is that his organization wasn’t brought to the table, adding the bill doesn’t go far enough.
“It doesn’t require or do anything to provide us more resources,” Northrup said. “We can make the phone call, but the FBI doesn’t work for the Champaign County Coroner’s Office or any other coroner’s office. There’s too much focus on naming a bill after somebody specifically rather than making sure the bill is a good bill or has effectiveness in it.”
According to WEEK, Hardwood responded to the emails asking to perform a peer review of LaSalle County’s Jelani Day investigation, a common practice in his medical days, but he said the practice is uncommon among coroners. Hardwood said that request was met largely with silence.
“We should do our due diligence to make sure that we have done everything appropriately,” Harwood said. “And unfortunately the silence of the association with my request for a peer review really spoke volumes to me that they weren’t interested.”
Harwood resigned his position as president of ICMEA, in part because of the response he received.
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch says he discussed the matter on the phone with Harwood. He says the investigation is still active, and thus he says they are not ready for a peer review.
