DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Experts warn cases of domestic violence increase during the holiday season.
Rachel Heicher, Director of Community Engagement with HOPE of East Central Illinois, said the increase is caused by several factors which can include kids being home from school, having a survivor and perpetrator together for long periods of time, or monetary issues.
"People tend to be under more stress when they are together with their families, when their routines are interrupted, and when they aren't leaving the house," said Heicher
Heicher also said if someone reaches out to share information about their situation with, it is important to listen to what they have to say. Opinions and plans should be based around what they tell you, not what you hear from the person who may be causing harm.
"One of the best things you can do is believe people when they tell you what is happening," said Heicher. "Stay curious about your loved ones, ask them questions, and really listen when they answer."
Shanae Beasley, a Team Leader with Crosspoint Human Services, said conversations about domestic violence can be really difficult to bring up. However, it is crucial to make sure you are accepting of survivors and assist when it is safe to do so.
"Don't be judgmental or point a finger to make them feel like they made a major mistake instead of being there for them in a different manner," said Beasley. "I think that's one of the misconceptions that people tend to do wrong."
Beasley also said it's crucial to speak up when you recognize a situation that could be domestic violence.
"A lot of people want to say that it is not their business, but it is your business because someone may lose their life ... a child may not have their mother," said Beasley.
A list of emergency shelters and resources available through the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence can be found here.
The HOPE of East Central Illinois website and crisis number are available here.
The Crosspoint Human Services website and crisis number are available here.
The number for the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline is (877) 863-6338
The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233
