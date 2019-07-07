CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A local church congregation finally gets to return "home" Sunday. It’s good news for the members of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
A fire started in the attic of the building back in January, causing damage. Mt. Olive has held services at CU Church since the fire.
The church announced on Facebook it would return to its Bradley Avenue Sunday morning, July 7th. Its first service since the fire will happen at 10:30 a.m.
Fire officials never found a cause for January’s fire.