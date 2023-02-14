Washington, D.C. (WAND) – Negative self-body image in girls. Suicide by a 16-year-old boy. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing testimony on the impact social media apps are having on the nations kids.
Kristin Bride, a survivor parent, told the story of how her son Carson took his own life in 2020. Later she discovered he was being bullied over Snapchat.
“We learned that Carson had been viciously cyberbullied by his Snapchat friends, his high school classmates who were using the anonymous apps Yolo and LMK on Snapchat to hide their identities,” Bride told Senators. “After his death we discovered that Carson had received nearly a hundred negative, harassing, sexually explicit and humiliating messages.”
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is among members of congress looking to stiffen laws to force social media companies to prevent exploitation on their sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.