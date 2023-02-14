Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Rain, heavy at times, early. Then clearing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain, heavy at times, early. Then clearing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.