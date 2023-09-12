DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Congress has returned to Washington facing a September 30 deadline to fund the government. While the Senate is expected to approve all 12 appropriation bills, the House is a different story where Republicans could force a government shutdown.
Rep. Nikki Budzinski, (D-Illinois), tells WAND News she is hoping a shutdown can be avoided. “It needs to get solved without a shutdown. Working people deserve better than that,” Budzinski stated.
Budzinski is fighting Republican attempts to cut appropriations for farmers. She is also concerned a new five-year farm bill won’t be passed on time. The current farm bill, passed in December 2018, expires January first. It is a major safety net for farmers containing provisions such as crop insurance.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.