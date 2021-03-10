(NBC) - The House gave final passage Wednesday to a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that will deliver $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans, extend enhanced unemployment benefits and boost funding to ramp up vaccine distribution and reopen schools.
The vote of 220 to 211 sends the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature, securing him his first legislative victory since taking office less than two months ago.
Biden will sign the bill on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The Senate passed the bill in a 50-49 vote Saturday after making changes to the original version passed by the House, including lowering unemployment benefits and reducing the number of people who will receive a stimulus check.
"This is a critical moment in our country's history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said before the vote, mentioning the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from the virus and the millions who have lost their jobs. "Today, we have a real opportunity for change."
The bill passed with near-unanimous Democratic support and without any Republican votes, a sharp contrast that raises the political stakes of the measure.
"I am immensely proud that we will soon send this bill to President Biden's desk to be signed into law," said House Budget Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky. "We have acted with the urgency that this pandemic demands."
The legislation will grant $1,400 direct payments to individuals making under $75,000 and $2,800 to married couples who make less than $150,000. Individuals making up to $80,000 and joint filers up to $160,000 will get some money but not the full amount. The direct cash includes up to $1,400 per dependent, including adult dependents.
The bill provides $300-a-week in enhanced jobless benefits through Sept. 6. And it would expand the annual child tax credit to $3,600 for children up to age 5 and $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17.
In the morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sought to throw a wrench into the process by making a motion to adjourn the chamber, calling it a "massive woke progressive" bill that should be stopped. But the House rejected her motion and carried on.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the bill "costly, corrupt, and liberal."
"Now, even the Biden White House agrees it is very liberal," he said. "They called it the 'most progressive piece of legislation in history.'"
