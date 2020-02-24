SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois started using Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) back in 2018 and recently, problems with that system have come to light.
U.S. Rep., Rodney Davis (R-IL) hosted a congressional session to discuss those errors.
"We've seen firsthand that our nation's elections face threats from abroad but the threats I have found equally, if not more concerning, have occurred through errors and bad practices within our own systems," Davis said.
A glitch in AVR resulted in the registration of nearly 600 people who identified as non-citizens.
"Election officials confirmed 545 of them ultimately became registered," Davis said. "To date, one non-citizen has been discovered to have voted in the 2018 general election."
Through other system errors, more than 4,000 16-year-old teens were forwarded by the Secretary of State's Office to the Illinois State Board of Elections in a misguided effort for registration.
"If an individual will be 17-years-old by the next primary election, and 18 by the next general election, he or she is eligible to register to vote," Davis said. "Those individuals were rejected by the board and not registered to vote."
More than 700 people who were previously incarcerated were subject to erroneous cancellations due to data errors with AVR.
"Under law, you can't vote behind bars, but once you're released, you may register," Davis said.
During the congressional session, suggestions were made on how to improve AVR.
"There's a lot of federal dollars that come to the state of Illinois, on a yearly basis, to address election security," Davis said. "We've got to work with legislators on the ground to make sure that money is being spent wisely."
Some suggestions included giving local election officials, like Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray, more of a voice.
"There needs to be more communication," Gray said. "Obviously, incorporating the local authorities' prospective to make modifications to the AVR program will go a long way."
Some even suggested auditing AVR.
"Making sure that it all matches. Making sure it was properly communicated, that there no glitches in it, no errors," Gray said.
State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) introduced legislation to suspend AVR.
"I do think that would give us any opportunity to totally evaluate the system, to make sure we have everything in the law we need to have in the law," Butler said.
Davis introduced the Protect Americans Vote Act.
"This will allow for independent testing of all of the equipment throughout the entire voting system, from registration all the way to the voting machines that are already tested before any local official can purchase them," Davis said.
The committee is searching for the best solution and hopes Illinois citizens do not lose faith in the voting system.
"Have confidence in the electoral system that when you register to vote, you're properly registering," Gray said. "When you cast a ballot, it's accurately recording your votes, and you have a creditable accurate result of an election."