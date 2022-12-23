WASHINGTON (WAND) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) announced that he has secured $20,308,790 in Community Project Funding (CPF) for 15 different communities through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023.
Examples of the funded projects include technology updates for Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, drinking water improvements in Litchfield, and program expansions for Parkland and Lincoln Land Community Colleges.
More details of the funding requests can be found here.
“As I conclude my service in Congress I am proud to be able to deliver one final time for the communities of the 13th District," said Rep. Davis. "In 2022 I secured nearly $32 million for 25 community projects - a 100% success rate for all projects requested. These infrastructure, healthcare, workforce, and law enforcement investments will benefit Illinoisans for decades to come.
"I am also extremely proud of my team that worked tirelessly to serve our constituents since I took office in 2013. We were able to solve 11,668 cases for people who were at their wits end on where to turn when government was broken. We made Washington work for them.
"Thank you to the people of Central and Southwestern Illinois who gave me the opportunity to serve in Congress. It has been the honor of a lifetime."
