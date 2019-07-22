SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In a nationwide problem hitting rural area especially hard, America is seeing a decline of nurses and physicians throughout the country.
Congressman Rodney Davis sat down with a group of local medical professionals to address the issues people are seeing in the medical field in Illinois.
"We don't have enough nurse educators in our colleges right now to address the demand for kids who want to get into nursing," Davis said.
The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates the medical field will see a shortage of somewhere between 40,000 and 120,000 physicians.
President of the Memorial Hospital Group, Dr. Charles Callahan, said it's a supply and demand issue.
"We are going to see a lot of retirement in nursing by 2030. About half the RN's in the country are going to retire," Callahan said. "People won't get the care they need. If they don't get primary care, they end up having more dramatic problems, like (a) stroke (or) heart attack, that lead to mortality and disablement."
If these problems aren't addressed in the near future, the Heath Care Advisory Coalition fears as the Baby Boomer generation gets older, America will have a big problem on its hands.
"In about 2025, you're going to see them move into long term care facilities," Davis said. "Right now, they are needing more medical care and we don't have enough physicians, we don't have enough nurses and frankly, we don't have enough facilities."
That's why the vongressman is working to address the shortage with several bills.
"We're trying to address the reauthorization of Title VIII, which is nursing workforce education programs that exist in HHS," Davis said. "These are the nursing externships and apprenticeships that get funded through Health and Human Services, and that's important to continue."