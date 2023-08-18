(WAND) — Representative Robin Kelly, D-Ill., announced the passing of her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn on Friday afternoon.
Dr. Horn passed away at the age of 68 on Friday, August 18.
Congresswoman Kelly issued the following statement:
"My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way.
"Whether he was 'dad,' 'grandpa,' or 'Dr. Nate,' his impact on all those who knew him and loved him will never be forgotten."
Dr. Horn is survived by his wife, Congresswoman Kelly, his two daughters, two stepchildren and 2 grandchildren with one on the way. The Congresswoman asks for privacy during this time.
Funeral details are forthcoming.
