(WAND) — The company Harvest Hosts is connecting road trippers with hidden gems across central Illinois. Thousands of wineries, breweries and farms across the country are part of the network, to attract RVers and other mobile travelers to stay the night.
"We're just a farm family that put in a vineyard and from there it grew into winery," Mark Lounsberry, owner of Prairie Hill Winery, told WAND News.
He's preparing to celebrate 20 years operating the winery.
"We make it as much as we can Illinois products. We grow grapes here, I buy grapes from other growers," Lounsberry explained.
While he already attracts visitors from across the region, about five years ago he was looking to branch out further-- and joined the Harvest Hosts.
"Covid brought a lot of people out and they were doing that style of vacationing where they could be on their own, and not in contact with crowds. So I think that sped things up," Lounsberry said.
As part of the program, RVers park on his winery—for free—and then visit, eat dinner and shop, supporting his small business.
"Look they've got all this beautiful space for RVs to park, and they've got a product to sell—why don't we put two and two together," Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, told WAND News.
Holland started Harvest Hosts 10 years ago, and has since grown it to include about 4,800 locations nationwide.
"Nothing wrong with campgrounds, nothing wrong with state parks and national parks. But if you want to try parking among the vines in a winery, having a tasting and then sitting out as the sun sets, it's pretty magical," Holland explained.
Holland estimates travelers in the program spend $50-million at these wineries and farms each year, supporting small businesses and spreading the word about what they have to offer.
"When they visit your winery, they're going to take a bunch of photos of how pretty it was, and they're going to share it with all of their friends. They're going to put it on Facebook and they're going to create free viral marketing," Holland said.
Travelers pay $99 a year to be part of the program. They're then able to receive unlimited access to Harvest Host sites for no additional cost. Click here to learn more about becoming a host site.
