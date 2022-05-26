CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police expect thousands to head to Illinois lakes for Memorial Day Weekend.
Ahead of the busy weekend, police urge safety among boaters. In 2021, there were 93 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters, resulting in 28 injuries and 16 fatalities, according to IDNR conservation police statistics.
"We have been seeing an uptick in people out on the water using boats, kayakers, canoes and paddle boards," explained Zach Williams, Illinois Conservation Police.
Williams has been with the conservation police for 3 and half years and focuses on boating safety and education. Illinois boaters are required to have on board life jackets for every passenger, a fire extinguisher, horn, safety lanyard, throwable and have the battery secured and covered.
Read the Illinois Boating Laws and Responsibilities here.
Since the pandemic, Illinois Conservation Police have seen an uptick of new boaters on Illinois waters. With new boaters out, police stress the importance of understanding how the boat works before launching.
"You have lines on the road, there are no lines out here on the water. You've got to know what to do if another boat is approaching and how to do it," said Williams.
Illinois law requires everyone under the age of 13 must wear a life-jacket while on the boat. Conservation police said they will be out patrolling Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer.
"I get it, your child can swim, but again, boats can hit other boats and stuff can go south, so it's important to always wear one."
As the summer boating season approaches, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police are reminding people to wear life jackets anytime they're on the water and to only operate boats while sober.
The message to "Wear It!" is timed with National Safe Boating Week, May 21-27.
