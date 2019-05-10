DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) - Here we are on the cusp of Mother’s Day. If you’ve waited until the last minute to shop for mom, you’re not alone. But, there’s many local hotspots ready to save the day.
If you shift your focus to downtown Decatur, you’ll find lots of potential awaits. Take it from Shop on Main owner, Cindy Deadrick Wolfer.
She shares, “A couple of thing we have are the clear bag purses that you now need for concerts and the amphitheater at the lake so you can go through security quickly. We have some faith-based items like small crosses we have some florals and of course we have some clothing.”
Now if a liquid gift is more your mom’s style, just down the way you’ll find Decanter Fine Wines. Saturday, they’re even holding a tasting event to make sure mom gets what she likes.
Mike Delaney, Co-Owner Decanter Fine Wines explains, “We have five different wines ranging from sweet to dry, and we primarily pick these wines you know for Mother’s Day weekend.”
Last on the list you can’t go wrong with a mix of salty and sweet. WAND popped into Del’s Popcorn shop to see what’s good. The answer? All of it!
Manager Ann Ahhulva says, “Definitely chocolate covered strawberries. We only do them twice a year. Of course caramel corn and cheese corn are always popular. Fudge is made in-house, and if you call us with a price point, we can put anything together for you guys. ”
For all these local storefronts and more, your business means something special.
Deadrick Wolfer explains, “Shopping local makes so much difference to an economy because we can then as a small business give back to the community in so many different ways.”
Delaney shares, “To me it’s a service and besides putting money back into the city, you probably won’t get any better service than local businesses within Decatur.”
Ahhulva adds, “Keep the money in the community. We want to make sure that we keep everything local. I know for me that’s what I do. I’ll be taking stuff home from Del’s or Giggles for my mom and grandma this year.”