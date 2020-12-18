DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Consolidated Primary Election will need to be held in Decatur on Feb. 23.
On December 17, one candidate filed a Declaration of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate for the office of Decatur City Council. The submission by a 13th candidate triggered the need for a Consolidated Primary Election.
The number of candidates to be voted for in the Consolidated Primary Election will be six.
Twelve candidates previously filed their nominating petitions during the filing period in November 2020.
The 13 candidates will be narrowed to six candidates in the Primary Election.
The Consolidated General Election will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 for three available seats on the Decatur City Council.
