SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After three years of anticipation, HSHS St. John's Neonatal Unit finally broke ground on their reconstruction.
The president and CEO of the hospital, E.J. Kuiper, says St. John's cares for more than 700 premature babies every year, and the NICU's need for care has grown beyond what they can currently give.
"We started growing, and the needs were going up, so it was time to invest in a new unit," Kuiper says. "Currently our capacity is 46, and one of the reasons were doing this project, is so we can expand to 56 beds."
The project will take 18 months to complete. According to Kuiper, the new rooms will cater to each individualized patient and their families.
"Moms and very little premature babies come to St. John's for the highest level of care that's delivered in the region," Kuiper says. "As people decide to come to Springfield and this region, knowing you have the highest level of care delivered, here at St. John's, gives comfort to many moms."
Project Manager with O'Shea Builders, Dan Sullivan, says the hospital will renovate the entire fourth floor of the Children's Hospital, where the current NICU is still operating.
"Construction is loud and never really wanted inside a clean health care space, so we have to try to create a contained area to perform the construction, so it's not an obstruction to their operations," Sullivan says.
This project has raised $4 million. The hospital says donations are still welcome for the construction.