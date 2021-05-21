DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Construction on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 72 will start the week of May 24.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, traffic will begin using crossovers to reconstruct the eastbound lanes of Interstate 72.
Construction will start at the Piatt/Macon County line and run west 4.5 miles to the Cemetery Road overpass.
Concrete barriers will temporarily be placed between the right and left westbound lanes.
With the median crossovers, eastbound traffic will be diverted to the westbound passing lane, restricting motorists to one lane in each direction beginning May 24.
This portion of the project is expected to be complete by the end of November.
The $27.7 million Rebuild Illinois capital improvement project will reconstruct the eastbound lanes in 2021 and the westbound lanes to be reconstructed in 2022.
Benefits from the project include providing a smoother road surface.
Anyone traveling in the area should expect delays or seek alternative routes.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
Within the first year, approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges, and 228 additional safety improvements.
