CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Construction is slated to start soon on the Prospect Ave. bridge over Interstate 74.
Construction will start June 3.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as the construction will narrow the bridge from two lanes each way to one lane each way.
There will also be only one turn lane onto I-74 instead of two.
The project is estimated to cost $1.4 million and give the 62-year-old bridge another 25 yeas of life, the News Gazette reports.
Repairs to beams and the concrete structure will be made and a new deck with latex concrete will be added.
During construction, IDOT recommends drivers take I-57 to Olympian Road to get to the North Prospect shopping area, or taking I-74 to the Neil Street exit north to Town Center Boulevard.
Pedestrians will not be able to cross the bridge during construction.