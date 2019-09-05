SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - September marks the start of construction on the NICU at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Marybeth Miller, operations manager for the Women and Children's Center, said nearly 80 percent of babies born at the hospital are premature.
"Through the years, we are seeing the babies survive at younger and younger gestational ages," Miller said.
This new expansion will triple the square footage of the NICU Unit.
"The NICU proper will stay on the fourth floor of the Women and Children's Center," Miller said. "Everything else, including offices, classrooms and other support spaces, have been relocated to parts of the second floor and sixth floor."
New features are being built, such as a milk room and private rooms for babies and their families.
"This will allow parents to stay at the bedside for longer periods of time, perhaps even overnight if they chose to do that," Miller said. "It will allow us, as medical care providers, to individualize the environment for the babies, whether that's temperature, humidity or lighting."
Kelly Thompson, chief executive of the Ronald McDonald House, said this could give other families the opportunity to stay at the facility.
"We definitely, at times, have a wait list here," Thompson said. "Many of our NICU families can end up staying with us for nine months."
The Ronald McDonald House serves more than 400 families a year.
"Of those 400 families, over 80 percent of them are staying at the NICU," she added.
Funding for the renovations comes from general hospital funds, and also from community donations.