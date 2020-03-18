EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Drivers are asked to find alternate routes when work in an I-70 work zone resumes in late March.
The work is happening on a stretch of interstate between Altamont and Little Wabash River. The Illinois Department of Transportation said crews will install a concrete barrier wall for two-way traffic in the westbound lanes while they rebuild eastbound lanes. There are emergency pull-off areas marked for driver use in both eastbound and westbound directions.
Work starts on March 23. The lane rebuild is expected to be done in November.
Drivers are asked to expect delays and allow extra time for travel.
"To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered," IDOT officials said in a press release. "Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, maintain the posted 55 mile per hour speed limit in the work zone, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."
Updates can be found on the IDOT District 7 Twitter account. Construction details are available on the IDOT traveler information map, located on GettingAroundIllinois.com.