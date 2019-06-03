CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Construction is set to start on a new Feed Technology Center south of the University of Illinois campus.
The facility will be built by ASI Industrial, based in Billings, Montana.
"The Feed Technology Center, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at Illinois, will accelerate advancements and expand horizons in technology and scientific discovery in feed ingredient utilization, new processing technologies, and improved efficiency of food production," said Rodney Johnson, head of the Department of Animal Sciences at U of I. "We're very excited to get this project underway."
Construction is expected to be done by September, 2020.
The new building complex will deliver 8,000 tons of specialized small-batch research diets per yer. There will be high-throughput storage, processing, mixing, extruding, bagging, and delivery systems.
Illinois animal nutrition scientists and undergraduate and graduate students will use the facility's capabilities to design and test healthy, efficient diets for livestock and companion animals.
Students will get hands-on experience with the latest feed technologies.
The College of ACES has invested $6 million, and is inviting private partners to donate cash and in-kind contributions toward the $20 million facility.
"The Feed Technology Center is a game-changing asset that will elevate our ability to conduct innovative research while training the next generation of experts in feed science and animal nutrition," said Kim Kidwell, dean of the College of ACES. "This facility, along with increased capacity in precision animal management, will advance our capabilities to perform industry-relevant research designed to support food production while ensuring animal wellbeing."
The facility will be located near the poultry farm on South Race St.