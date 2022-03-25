Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – Construction will begin in the next several days on a home for women in need and their children in Mattoon.
Father John Titus of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon blessed the ground where the home will be constructed on Friday. St. Mary home is being funded through donations.
St. Mary home will provide women, many with children, with a place to live while they are getting back on their feet. It may provide them with an opportunity to get a GED or find a job. Father Titus says there is a tremendous need for St. Mary home pointing to a waiting list for a similar home in nearby Charleston.
It’s hoped the home will be ready by September 8th which is celebrated by Catholics as the Feast of the Birthday of Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.