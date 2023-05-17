JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Construction will start this summer on the new, renovated Eisenhower Elementary School.
"Up until a few weeks ago, we did not know if we were going to be able to pursue this project, but it is now a reality," Jacksonville Schools Superintendent Steve Ptacek said.
The teachers are currently packing for the move to modular classrooms located behind Jacksonville Middle School.
Eisenhower will be located in those classrooms next year.
Ptacek said the Washington staff members have developed "efficient systems and processes, including streamlined drop off and pick up procedures."
This construction project includes a safer, more secure entrance, walled classrooms throughout the building, a new exterior with increased windows in most classrooms, a new cafeteria so the cafeteria and gym will no longer share the same space, and more.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.