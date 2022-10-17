DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — For months consumers watched the inflation rate fluctuate.
"Especially at the start are pandemic related. For the second stage of that was Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Right now we're kind of on the third stage of this, which is really broadening out which I think is the most trouble some of all," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.
Many were hoping to start seeing some relief, but the recent release of the Consumer Price Index suggests otherwise. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows items increased 0.4% in September compared to July's lack of increase and August's 0.1%.
"But 0.4 is a relatively big change to be happening within one month. I think the big thing was that after the last few months in which we haven't seen those increases it seemed to have slipped down. Now we're back to a point where it's going up at a pretty quick rate," said Greg Howard, assistant professor at the University of Illinois.
Analyst Ted Rossman says the most important consumer purchases continue to be affected.
"Then it was gas and now what's really leading the way, is rent. That can be a big ticket item and a sicky one. And food, grocery inflation right now is running at about 13% and that's really squeezing a lot of people."
Experts suggest people should begin to budget to prepare for what is next to come.
"I think from the household perspective, you just want to be thoughtful about spending, saving, hopefully not taking on credit card debt. Because those rates are at their highest point in 30 years," said Rossman.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
