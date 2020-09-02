JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Health departments across central Illinois are working to combat COVID-19 in their communities.
Administrator for the Morgan County Health Department, Dale Bainter, said contact tracing is one of the best ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"Three to four weeks ago, contact tracing was at the highest level we've seen. Staff were struggling to stay on top of it," Bainter said. "Contact tracing and testing are the two most important resources we can have."
According to Bainter, staff at the Morgan County Health Department were being pulled away from their normal day-to-day jobs in order help keep up with the demand of contact tracing.
"There's a tremendous amount of work to do it properly. You know I've had nurses, even office managers ... we kind of crossed the spectrum of the health department doing contact tracing," Bainter said. "Many of them had worked seven days a week for the last five to six months. To not have a day to yourself in the last five to six months ... that's exhausting for anyone."
In order to get employees back to their regular job duties, Bainter said the health department opened a separate center for contact tracing.
"We're getting ready for flu season, and getting kids back to school and doing immunizations," Bainter said. "On any given day, there's three to five contact tracers in [the new building] depending on the need for contact tracing."
Through a grant, Bainter said the health department was able to hire full time, part time and weekend staff.
"IDPH offered a COVID contact tracing grant, and we applied for that grant," Bainter said. "As soon as we were awarded that grant, we started hiring individuals immediately."
Soon, Bainter said the contact tracing center in Jacksonville will also double as a testing site.
"We definitely had a need in the community, and this is what we saw as the best way to meet that need," Bainter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.