(WAND) – Tattoo inks believed to be contaminated are under a recall notice.
The Food and Drug Administration says the inks involved in the recall are contaminated with bacteria. That contamination can lead to infections and serious injuries if the ink is injected into a person’s skin.
Common symptoms of tattoo ink-related infections involve rashes or lesions with red papules where contaminated ink was used. Infections can lead to permanent scarring.
The inks include the following brands:
- Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)
- Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)
- Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)
People are asked to talk with their tattoo artist or studio about the inks they use before getting a tattoo. Anyone who has symptoms of infection or an injury after getting a tattoo should contact their health care professional and inform their tattoo artist.
“The FDA will continue to work with manufacturers and retailers to remove contaminated products from the market,” an FDA report said.