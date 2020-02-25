DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur has outsourced contractor work to one company and is telling current contractor employees to re-apply.
ADM tells WAND-TV it made this decision "to ensure that the business is run in an efficient and cost-effective manner". Work previously outsourced to multiple contractors at Decatur processing facilities has been moved to one single company.
"The impacted contracting companies have been notified, and the employees of the current contractors will have opportunities to apply for work through the new company," said ADM representative Jackie Anderson.
Anderson has not said which company will be in charge of contractor work.
She said the change takes effect on March 26, 2020 and does not affect any ADM employees. She declined to comment further.