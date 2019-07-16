DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A contractor who accepted a deposit of thousands of dollars for a job he never completed was ordered to pay it back.
Self-employed contractor Micah Hale, 41, entered into an agreement using his business, MH Construction, and a homeowner for a remodel of a bathroom on July 10, 2018. The customer paid him a $9,871.53 deposit for the project – just under 50 percent of the $19,891.53 total bid.
Hale never began that work and answered August texts from the customer by saying he was “out of town” and could begin two weeks after that point. He didn’t show up for work then either, and police became involved after the customer filed a complaint on Sept. 7, 2018.
Hale told police he didn’t want to do the work anymore and would refund the money, but he never did. He told officers in an Oct. 4, 2018 interview he didn’t have the right personnel to get the job done.
After Hale pleaded guilty on July 12 to home repair fraud, a judge ordered him to pay back the full deposit amount plus court costs on that date. He was also told to not have contact with the customer and to no longer work as an independent contractor doing construction or remodeling.