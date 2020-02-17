DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon was arrested and accused of firing shots in Danville.
Dakota Patton, 23, of Danville was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card by a convicted felon.
A 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, Danville Police were called to the area of Griffin St. and Cleveland St. for a call of shots fired.
Police saw a pickup truck leaving the area. Officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the truck.
Inside, they found a handgun.
Patton was arraigned in Vermilion County Court and bond was set at $750,000.