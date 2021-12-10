PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon from Decatur has been found guilty in federal court of unlawfully possessing a firearm.
During a May 2020 traffic stop of a car driven by 31-year-old DeAngelo Banks, authorities said they found a loaded Glock Model 43 handgun in a hidden compartment where Banks had been sitting. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the driver, according to prosecutors.
Banks was prohibited from possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
He is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service. He faces statutory penalties of up to 10 years in the Bureau of Prisons.
Sentencing has been scheduled for May 9, 2022 at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.
