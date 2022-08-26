DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted felon has been sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after he fired multiple shots last year in Danville.
Corlando Lewis, formerly of Danville, was identified as the person who fired shots around 11:00 a.m. on April 4, 2021 in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect and vehicle.
Using that information and security videos, police were able to identify Lewis.
He will have one year of probation following the completion of his sentence.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.