URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A convicted felon who admitted to carrying a loaded weapon twice in 2019 is headed to prison.
On Tuesday, 30-year-old Terrance D. Mosley pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon charges. The pleas were for two separate cases.
The first happened on May 19, according to The News-Gazette, when two men had spent about five hours parked in a car at Circle K (507 W. University Ave.). Police arrived for a welfare check and knocked on the front passenger window to get Mosley’s attention. He refused to talk to law enforcement but gave him this ID, prosecutors said.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott, officers noticed a black semi-automatic pistol in the passenger door compartment of the car. They told Mosley to exit the vehicle and he declined, leading to a tussle with law enforcement in which he attempted to bite an officer, Schott said.
Authorities found a .40-caliber handgun that had 10 rounds in its magazine and another round in the chamber.
Mosley was out on bond in the case involving the first weapons charge when, on July 7, he was involved in a domestic argument. Prosecutors said he had argued with a woman, who watched him take out a gun and threaten her. Police found him in a vehicle close to the home with a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car. Schott said he resisted police attempts to arrest him in that case.
Mosley was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for the first charge and two years for the second charge. An aggravated battery charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal.
His criminal history involves criminal trespass, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, violation of the sex offender registry, failure to report a change of address as a sex offender, resisting arrest and battery convictions, prosecutors said.