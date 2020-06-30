SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man convicted of kidnapping a Champaign businessman in 2006 had his sentence reduced by ten years Monday.
Francisco Villalobos, 46, also known as Adrian Lopez was originally sentenced to 31 years and 10 months in prison for kidnapping Antonio Aguas-Navarro of Champaign.
Villalobos forced Aguas at gunpoint into a truck driven by his then-18-year-old co-defendant, Terence Merritt.
Aguas-Navarro was one of the owners of the LaBamba restaurant chain.
On Monday, the News Gazette reports U.S. District Court Judge Sue Myerscough said she could not ignore a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that had the effect of dismissing the count to which Villalobos had pleaded guilty for using a gun during the kidnapping.
She resentenced Villalobos to 21 years and 10 months for the kidnapping.
Merritt, now 31, had his sentence reduced by Myerscough in late January on the same grounds from 30 to 18 years.
The kidnappers drove Aguas to a field, stripped him to his underwear, and Villalobos fired a gun in his direction.
Aguas ran but was caught by Villalobos, who pistol whipped him in the head.
They blindfolded Aguas, tied his hands and feet and threw him in a trunk, driving around for hours, going to three different hotels in Indiana.
Villalobos then called Aguas’ brother, who was in Mexico, and demanded $250,000. He used a device to disguise his voice and said Aguas would be killed if they did not get the money.
Repeated calls were made to the brother including threats to beat Aguas, chop him into pieces, blow his head off, and drown him.
The ransom demand increased to $5 million.
The FBI helped put together a ransom package and ultimately rescued Aguas from a motel room in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Sept. 15, 2006.
Officials said VIllalobos is remorseful for the kidnapping, has apologized to the victim's family, gotten his GED and certificates for carpentry, computer science, life coaching and being a tutor.
Villalobos and Merritt are from Mattoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.