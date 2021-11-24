DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted killer is headed to prison after police said they found him possessing a stolen gun following a car chase.
Police said on June 9, 2020, they tried to stop a car for having a window tint. The driver ran into a home in the 1200 block of E. Hickory St., and officers found ecstasy and two guns in the home. The home was known to police and was believed to be a drug and gang home.
Quinten Sibley, 30, was present at the Hickory Street address where suspects illegally possessed firearms and suspected controlled substances were found, police said, but he was not arrested in connection to those charges.
On June 10, officers said they saw the same vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Eldorado St. and the window tint had not been fixed. They said they tried to stop the driver and a chase ensued, with Sibley speeding and running red lights. He eventually crashed into the side wall of the Jasper Street underpass.
Sibley then took off running and was arrested, officers said. They added a gun reported stolen in Decatur was on the dash of the vehicle, and marijuana was also in the car.
Sibley, who has a previous second degree murder conviction, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison, to be followed by 18 months of parole. For the armed habitual criminal count, he will 12 years behind bars, to be followed by three years of parole. He was credit for time served from June 11, 2020 to March 13, 2021 and from Oct. 5, 2021 to Nov. 23, 2021.
