URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A convicted murderer who was on parole for a 1997 killing was arrested in Urbana Monday after police said he fired shots from a stolen gun.
On Monday at 9:05 p.m., Urbana police responded to Beech St. and Romine St. for a report of shots fired.
Police did not find anyone who had been injured or any property that had been damaged.
Officers did find a shell casing near a porch of a residence in the 1400 block of Beech St. More shell casings were recovered in the driveway, and one was later recovered in the home.
Urbana officers made contact with an occupant of the residence, identified as 43-year-old Eduardo Carrillo.
Police said Carrillo was in possession of ammunition and a 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Kankakee.
Carrillo is a felon and is on parole for a 1997 murder conviction.
He was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
He was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail where he is awaiting further court proceedings.
Anyone charged in a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
