(WAND) - A cool down is on the way to Central Illinois this week.
However, it's going to be very breezy and warm today with highs well into the 60s to near 70°.
Other than a few isolated showers north this morning, Monday will be a dry day.
Cooler weather is in the forecast Tuesday with highs around 50°.
A light wintry mix is possible across the south Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Widespread rain returns Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
It turns colder for the weekend with some light snow or a wintry mix possible Saturday night and Sunday.
Weekend highs will be in the 30s to near 40° with overnight lows in the 20s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.