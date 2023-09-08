(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy a taste of fall this weekend into next week.
It'll be a cool Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Lows tonight drop back into the 50s with clearing skies.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap this weekend with warm days and cool night.
Highs will be in the 70s to near 80° and overnight lows will fall into the 50s.
Our next chance of rain arrives Monday into Tuesday. It could last into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be less than one-quarter of an inch.
Highs by the middle of next week may stall in the 60s to near 70°!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
